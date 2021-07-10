Britney Spears' Personal Conservator Doesn't Mince Words About Father Jamie in Aftermath of Star's Testimony

✖

Britney Spears' personal conservator Jodi Montgomery is calling out the pop star's father Jamie Spears for the role he played in Spears' troubles, as described in her testimony. Montgomery says, contrary to what Jamie would tell people regarding who is more to blame, Montgomery has been the main figure helping Britney secure her freedom throughout this ordeal. To really drive her point home, TMZ reports she filed court documents saying so.

"It is ironic that Mr. Spears now wants the conservatorship to 'reflect her wishes' since it is no secret that Ms. Spears has wished her father out of her life for years," the document reads. In a previous filing, Jamie implied that Montgomery kept him from speaking with Britney. To which, Montgomery replied in her filing that "Ms. Spears is the one who cut him off ... That is her choice not Ms. Montgomery's."

Montgomery goes on to say in the documents that it's not likely for her to be making any decisions without Jamie's knowledge since "everything costs money" and he has the final say on where Britney's money goes in his role as the conservator of her estate. Furthermore, she's implying in the documents that she's doing more to help Britney free herself of her conservatorship by working with her doctors to come up with a "comprehensive care plan" –– something she says Jamie isn't doing at all. She gives more insight in the documents as to the continued role Jamie has played in the conservatorship, adding that he's never stepped down from his role in any capacity throughout the 13 years. Montgomery goes so far as to assert that he's looking to b the last man standing to have sole control of Britney's estate and personal life when all is said and done.

Unlike those who've walked away from Spears amid the legal battle such as her attorney Samuel Ingham, Montgomery says she's dedicated to staying by the "Toxic" singer's side and working with her medical team to establish a productive plan that frees her from the conservatorship –– which she claims is "a goal that may not necessarily be shared by Mr. Spears."