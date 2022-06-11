Britney Spears Had 3 Outfit Changes at Wedding Reception With Sam Asghari

✖

Britney Spears' wedding was an event to remember. During the course of her wedding day, which saw her exchanging vows with Sam Asghari, Spears performed three outfit changes, per PEOPLE. The singer's fashionable wedding looks came courtesy of Versace.

First and foremost, Spears donned a custom Atelier Versace gown complete with a 15-foot tulle veil. She accessorized the dress with a white choker and short, fingerless tulle gloves. The bride then changed into three outfits for the couple's reception, all of which featured her signature mini dress style. As PEOPLE noted, she wore a black Versace tuxedo dress, a two-toned outfit, and a short red dress with fringe detailing.

Like Spears, Asghari also wore Versace for the occasion. He even followed suit with an outfit change later on in the night. For the reception, he wore a navy suit and the perfect T-shirt to match, as it was embroidered with "Britney & Sam." Donatella Versace, who also attended the pair's nuptials, spoke to PEOPLE about designing their wedding looks. She told the outlet, "Designing Britney and Sam's wedding outfits came naturally to me." The fashion designer continued, "A tremendous amount of love was poured into every detail. Together with our Atelier, we created a gown and tuxedo that exudes elegance and glamour. They look just perfect together!"

Spears spoke to Vogue about her lavish wedding day, which took place in Los Angeles. The wedding was attended by numerous celebrities, including Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Madonna, and Drew Barrymore. The "Gimme More" singer said about planning her wedding day, "We really wanted to make this a small and beautiful moment with family and friends. We wanted warm and feminine colors including blush, white, cream, and gold, and a lot of various shades of pinks, blush, and reds."

After her big day, Spears shared photos and videos from the celebrations on Instagram. She told her fans that it was the "most spectacular day" and that she did experience some nerves before heading down the aisle. Spears continued, "The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better !!! So many incredible people came to our wedding and I'm still in shock." She went on to name some of those attendees, including Madonna whom she noted that she "kissed ... again" almost two decades after their iconic VMAs kiss.