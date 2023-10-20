Britney Spears Gives Spicy Details on Passionate Two-Week Fling With Colin Farrell

Britney Spears is opening up about her passionate two-week fling with Colin Farrell following her breakup with Justin Timberlake. The "Everytime" singer, 41, dishes on the 2003 "brawl" with the Irish actor, 47, in her new memoir The Woman in Me, revealing that they got together while Farrell was filming the action movie S.W.A.T.

Still reeling from her 2002 split from Timberlake, Spears wrote in the book that she and Farrell had a "two-week brawl," according to an excerpt from PEOPLE. "Brawl is the only word for it – we were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight." Farrell and Spears soon after made headlines when the pop star accompanied the actor to the January 2003 premiere of his film The Recruit, but they denied they were anything more than friends at the time.

In Spears' memoir, she said she was conscientious not to get "too attached" to Farrell, as she was still reeling from her split from Timberlake. "As I had before when I'd felt too attached to a man, I tried to convince myself in every way that it was not a big deal, that we were just having fun, that in this case I was vulnerable because I wasn't over Justin yet," she wrote. A year later, Spears would marry second husband Kevin Federline, with whom she welcomed sons Sean, 18, and Jayden, 17, before their 2007 split. Farrell is father to son James, 20, with ex Kim Bordenave and son Henry, 14, with Alicja Bachleda-Curuś

In Spears' memoir, the "Toxic" singer also revealed that she had gotten pregnant during her relationship with Timberlake but gotten an abortion. "It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn't a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated," Spears wrote of the pregnancy in her book. "But Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young." She continued, "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father." Describing the abortion, Spears called it "one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life." The Woman in Me hits shelves Oct. 24.