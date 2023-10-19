Britney Spears Admits to Cheating on Justin Timberlake in New Memoir

Britney Spears confesses to being unfaithful to Justin Timberlake in her own words. According to a source who spoke with Us Weekly, her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, which releases on Tuesday, October 24, Spears, 41, discusses a fling with dancer and choreographer Wade Robson.

The insider said in the book that Spears recalled dancing with Robson, 41, at a Spanish bar while dating Timberlake, 42, and making out with him. The "Toxic" singer then reveals that the couple "agreed to move past" the infidelity since she was loyal to Justin throughout the years and "only had eyes for him."

Since Timberlake released the music video for "Cry Me a River" in 2003, one year after the duo split, there have been rumors that Spears cheated on him. In the video, which features a lookalike of the singer, Timberlake appears to be suggesting that Spears had been unfaithful. Later that year, Spears told Rolling Stone that Timberlake had told her he was planning to release "a controversial" video.

"He got what he wanted. I think it looks like such a desperate attempt, personally," she told the outlet. "But that was a great way to sell the record. He's smart." Besides acknowledging her own betrayal in The Woman in Me, Spears also claimed in the memoir that Timberlake cheated on her with another famous woman. Spears didn't identify the individual because she now has her own family, according to TMZ.

The allegations of Timberlake's infidelity are not the only ones in Spears' new tell-all. She also reveals that while dating the "SexyBack" singer in the early 2000s, she became pregnant. "Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young," according to an excerpt published by PEOPLE.

Spears claimed Timberlake wasn't ready for parenthood, which prompted her to have an abortion. "I'm sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby," she wrote. "I don't know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father."

Prior to the memoir's release, another source told Us that "Justin's not going to be happy" with the book, implying Spears "goes after him hard." However, a third source told Us, "It's not Britney's intention to skewer anyone. " The source explained that Spears was merely providing "the facts from her perspective."