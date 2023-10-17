Britney Spears' Memoir Reportedly Reveals Alleged Pregnancy by Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears' upcoming memoir The Woman in Me is reportedly set to make some major revelations about her romance with Justin Timberlake. The two singers dated from 1999 to 2002, with sources telling TMZ that at one point during their relationship, Spears became pregnant and the former couple agreed to get an abortion.

Multiple sources told the outlet that Spears writes about the pregnancy and the difficult discussions with Timberlake that followed in her memoir, out on Oct. 24. Spears was said to have been head over heels in love with Timberlake, and was reportedly ready to marry him, at the time she learned she was pregnant in late 2000. The couple, however, ultimately decided not to go through with the pregnancy.

TMZ's sources shared that in her memoir, Spears reflects on how she was raised to not get an abortion, something that was both religious and part of her family's personal beliefs. After learning she was pregnant, the singer initially wanted to go through with the pregnancy, but was "conflicted." She and Timberlake had a series of "difficult, emotional discussions" before they both "agreed getting an abortion was the right decision." Spears, who shares sons Sean Preston and Jayden with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, has not previously publicly opened up about the reported pregnancy or abortion.

The "Toxic" singer and Timberlake first met during their time on The Mickey Mouse Club, which Spears described in her memoir, per an excerpt shared by PEOPLE, as "boot camp for the entertainment industry: extensive dance rehearsals, singing lessons, acting classes, time in the recording studio, and school in between." Spears, who appeared on the show from 1993 alongside several other big names, said she "quickly connected with a boy named Justin Timberlake." It was during their time on The Mickey Mouse Club that their romance first bloomed, Spears sharing that once "at a sleepover, we played Truth or Dare, and someone dared Justin to kiss me. A Janet Jackson song was playing in the background as he leaned in and kissed me." The former couple went on to date from 1999 to 2002, with Timberlake later marrying Jessica Biel in 2012. The couple share sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3.

The Woman in Me is set to release on Oct. 24. and is available for preorder now. The memoir will see Spears pulling the curtain back on her personal life and career, including the headline-making moment in 2007 when she shaved her head and her conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2001.