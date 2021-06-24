Britney Spears and 'Free Britney': Mariah Carey, Khloe Kardashian and More Celebs Rally Behind Pop Icon
The world was following along with Britney Spears' conservatorship case on Wednesday. During the case, Spears spoke out for the first time in years about how the conservatorship, which prevents her from making any major personal or financial decisions about her life, has affected her. In response to the situation, many celebrities, such as Mariah Carey and Khloe Kardashian, have taken to social media to share their support for Spears and the "#FreeBritney" movement.
Spears issued a series of heartbreaking statements during the course of the hearing. She shared some serious claims, including that she was told that she could not get married and that she is on birth control against her will. The singer also made it abundantly clear that she wants her conservatorship to end, as she said, "I just want my life back, it's been 13 years and it's enough. It's enough and it makes no sense at all ... I'm done. I want to sue my family to be totally honest with you." Spears also shared that she wants the ability to choose her own lawyer, adding, "The main reason why I'm here is because I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated."
Considering the severity of Spears' claims, fans around the world and celebrities alike have been rallying in support of her. Read on to see what some of those very celebrities are saying about the case.
Mariah Carey
We love you Britney!!! Stay strong ❤️❤️❤️— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 23, 2021
Carey shared a short and sweet message in support of Spears. She urged the singer to "stay strong" amid this legal battle.
Khloe Kardashian
No one should be treated like this. Stay strong Queen!! You deserve better 💜🦄🌈✨💜 #FreeBritney— Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 24, 2021
Kardashian weighed in on Spears' case via Twitter. The reality star said that the "Piece of Me" singer deserves "better."
Valerie Bertinelli
Her dad, the lawyers, and psychologists who kept her hostage and all while taking her money, shame on you. #FreeBritney— Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) June 24, 2021
Valerie Bertinelli took aim at those in Spears' orbit who have been at the center of this case. Spears has been trying to get her father, Jamie Spears, removed as the conservator of her estate. While he was removed as the conservator of her person, he is still a conservator when it comes to her finances.
Justin Timberlake
After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time.
Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right.
No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021
Spears' ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, voiced his support for his former girlfriend. He wrote that no matter what happened between them in the past, he'll be supporting her.
Halsey
Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today.— h (@halsey) June 23, 2021
Halsey noted that Spears expressed a great deal of courage in speaking out at her conservatorship hearing. She hopes that Spears will eventually be free of the constraints of her conservatorship.
Lisa Rinna
June 23, 2021
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna kept her message straight to the point. She posted the hashtag "#FreeBritney" to indicate her support for the movement.
Chrishell Stause
I will 1000% RIOT if Britney is not freed. We are SO PROUD of you @britneyspears! Listening to her call is equal parts heartbreaking and infuriating. #freebritneyNOW— Chrishell (@Chrishell7) June 24, 2021
and then change the laws
#FreeBritney
Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause is not happy about the way that this situation is being played out, either. The reality star even noted that she will "riot" if Spears isn't freed.