Britney Spears and 'Free Britney': Mariah Carey, Khloe Kardashian and More Celebs Rally Behind Pop Icon

The world was following along with Britney Spears' conservatorship case on Wednesday. During the case, Spears spoke out for the first time in years about how the conservatorship, which prevents her from making any major personal or financial decisions about her life, has affected her. In response to the situation, many celebrities, such as Mariah Carey and Khloe Kardashian, have taken to social media to share their support for Spears and the "#FreeBritney" movement.

Spears issued a series of heartbreaking statements during the course of the hearing. She shared some serious claims, including that she was told that she could not get married and that she is on birth control against her will. The singer also made it abundantly clear that she wants her conservatorship to end, as she said, "I just want my life back, it's been 13 years and it's enough. It's enough and it makes no sense at all ... I'm done. I want to sue my family to be totally honest with you." Spears also shared that she wants the ability to choose her own lawyer, adding, "The main reason why I'm here is because I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated."

Considering the severity of Spears' claims, fans around the world and celebrities alike have been rallying in support of her. Read on to see what some of those very celebrities are saying about the case.