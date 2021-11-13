Britney Spears’ Fiance Sam Asghari Joins Other Celebrities Celebrating End of Singer’s Conservatorship

Britney Spears has been freed from her 13-year conservatorship. On Friday, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled to terminate her legal arrangement and the world showed their excitement on social media. Following the decision, Spears’ lawyer Matthew Rosengart stood in front of the press where he confirmed that the “Toxic” singer won’t have to stand in for a mental evaluation. “We think it was the right result,” he told the crowd.

As she wasn’t present for the proceedings, the pop star responded to the news on social media. “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen,” she wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Millions celebrated the ruling, including numerous celebrities. Paris Hilton tweeted “I’m so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue. @britneyspears is finally free!!! You’re the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come! #FreedBritney.” Her fiance, Sam Asghari, said, “History was made today. Britney is Free!”

Luann de Lesseps: “Congratulations @britneyspears! #FreeBritney.” Jameela Jamil commented, saying, “It’s so amazing that she’s free!!!! Good lawyer. Extraordinary fans. And an unbreakable woman who should never have had her endurance tested this much.”

Fashion designers Donatella Versace and Vera Wang also responded to the news, clearly happy for the music artist. “Freedom is a human right. My heart is smiling for you, Britney. Congratulations on your regained and deserved emancipation. I love you, your fierce fans love you and the world NEEDS your brilliance. Happy Britneypendence day! #FreeBritney,” Versace wrote. Wang commented on the news, adding “FREEDOM. So happy for you @BritneySpears !!!!!!!!!! XX V #freebritney”

Singer Dionne Warwick, who’s previously voiced her support for the #FreeBritney movement, said: “I will see you all at @DOCNYCfest tonight. However, today is also a day to celebrate the liberation of Britney Spears.” Tana Mongeau excitedly said, “BRITNEY IS F–KING FREE!!!!!!! TODAY WILL BE GREAT. BETTER THAN GREAT. WE LOVE YOU BRITNEY AHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!! F–K THE SYSTEM AND F–K JAMIE SPEARS!!! THE QUEEN HAS PREVAILED AHHHHH.” Nathalie Emmanuel said, “Congratulations @britneyspears !! Fly free!!!! #FreeBritney.” Andy Cohen joined in, adding, “Britney: FREE!”