Britney Spears’ Father Sets Deadline and Demands Deposition After Conservatorship Ends

As Britney Spears continues to extricate herself from her oppressive conservatorship, her father Jamie‘s legal team has requested that the pop star sit for a deposition. In a letter obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Jamie’s lawyer Alex Weingarten addresses Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart, writing “We write to advise that we intend to depose your client and would like to discuss a mutually agreeable date to conduct the deposition.”

Weingarten proposed that they find a time that worked for both parties, and that Jamie’s deposition would take place first. Weingarten explained that “ideally, we would agree to conduct these depositions in early March, with them either occurring on consecutive days or at least the same week.” If this plan Is sufficient for Britney’s legal team, Weingarten suggested that they formally schedule the deposition through a court order “so that we are all under a Court order to appear for the depositions as noticed” in order to “avoid any issues or problems.”

Weingarten also asked whether he was “authorized to accept service of a subpoena on behalf of Sherine Ebadi,” the former FBI special agent who stated via a declaration filed in court by Rosengart that Jamie “used his role as Conservator to enrich himself and those loyal or useful to him, often at the expense and against the best interests of his own daughter, whose assets, welfare, and best interests he was supposed to protect.” Ebadi also “corroborated” that Jamie directed a security company “to place a secret recording device in Ms. Spears’ bedroom.”

“If we have not heard from you regarding these matters by the close or business day on Friday, February 4, 2022, we will proceed unilaterally,” ended the letter. Jamie’s team has allegedly been attempting to schedule Britney’s deposition for months, but Rosengart has yet to respond because “he is more interested in complaining about taking depositions than actually taking depositions.”

According to Variety, Jamie recently filed legal documents petitioning the court to “confirmation, authorization and direction” for Spears’ estate to pay the attorneys who are “participating in proceedings concerning Jamie’s ongoing fiduciary duties relating to winding up” the conservatorship. Throughout the 13-year conservatorship, Spears’ was legally required to pay all of Jamie’s legal bills, including when she fought him in court to have her conservatorship dissolved.

“Prompt payment on account of Jamie’s attorneys’ fees is necessary to ensure the Conservatorship can be wound up quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie desire,” reads a portion of the petition, which Variety obtained. “Jamie stepped up to protect his daughter in 2008 and stepped into the role of Co-Conservator when Britney was unquestionably incapacitated and victimized by persons seeking to take advantage of her incapacity,” the filing continues, adding that he “dedicated himself to protecting his daughter’s health and her estate as he has done her whole life while keeping opportunistic and wholly self-interested parties at bay.”