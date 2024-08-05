Millie Bobby Brown Previously Lobbied to Play Britney Spears in a Biopic

After news broke that Britney Spears biopic is in the works, the hunt is on for the perfect actor to play the pop icon. With Universal Pictures landing the rights to Spears' 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, and Wicked's Jon M. Chu set to direct, fans have been casting their vote for who should play the "Oops!...I Did It Again" singer – and Millie Bobby Brown has already thrown her name into the ring.

Brown revealed her desire to play Spears during a 2022 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. "I want to play a real person and I think for me, Britney. [It] would be Britney Spears. I think her story, first of all, resonates with me," the Stranger Things actress, 20, told host Drew Barrymore, 49. "Just growing up in the public eye, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger. I mean, same thing with you. I see the scramble for words [in her interviews] and I don't know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only."

(Photo: Millie Bobby Brown previously expressed interest in portraying Britney Spears in a biopic. - Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Unfortunately, Spears didn't seem to approve of the idea, taking to Instagram a day after Brown's public manifestation to shut down the idea of a biopic in general. "I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life ... dude I'm not dead !!!" Spears wrote as part of a lengthy caption, in which she also lambasted her parents and the conservatorship she was under for more than a decade before it was dissolved in 2021.

It's unclear what changed Spears' mind about the upcoming The Woman in Me adaptation, but on Aug. 1, she confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that she was working on a secret project with La La Land producer Marc Platt. "Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt," she wrote at the time. "He's always made my favorite movies ... stay tuned."

(Photo: Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019. - VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

The Woman in Me, which has sold over 2.5 million copies in the United States since its release, offered a candid look at Spears' journey to pop superstardom – from her days in the Mickey Mouse Club through her relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and even her high-profile conservatorship case. At the time of its release, Spears, 42, said in a statement, "I poured my heart and soul into my memoir, and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support."