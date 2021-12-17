Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Addresses Claim He Forced Diane Sawyer Interview

Jamie Spears has responded to Britney’s claims that he forced her to sit down for the infamous interview with Diane Sawyer. Jamie, who was recently removed as conservator of his daughter’s estate, released a statement through his attorney denying having any involvement in the whole ordeal.

“Mr. Spears has no idea what Ms. Spears is talking about,” the statement reads, per Variety. “Jamie never set up any interview with Diane Sawyer and was not present for any such interview. He had nothing to do with Britney’s career at this point and was completely uninvolved in this interview. Jamie loves Britney very much, wishes Britney nothing but the best and hopes that she continues to seek the help that she needs to stay safe and healthy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Earlier this week, the pop star called out her family yet again for their alleged mistreatment of her during the 13 years she spent under her conservatorship. “Pretty lame of my dad and three men to show up at my door when I could hardly speak,” she said in an Instagram post. “They put Diane Sawyer in my living room… They forced me to talk!!! I was a baby… I was almost 22 and didn’t understand… but I f-ing know now!!!” Spears included a middle finger emoji to emphasize her anger.

“She said ‘a woman or a girl’… I would like to say now, ‘Ma’am, I’m a Catholic slut!!!’” Spears added, referencing one of the major focal points of the interview. “‘You wanna join me at a mass and I can serve your husband my certificate on shopping for anonymous players???’ I should spend a thousand dollars if I want every day of my life and she can kiss my white a-.”

Britney’s lawyer Matthew Rosengart also responded to Jamie’s claims that he only wished the “best” for his daughter, slamming some of his past decisions that hindered the singer’s personal agency. “Rather than bullying and attacking his daughter, even as he claims to ‘love’ her, it would be far more appropriate for Mr. Spears and his lawyer to focus on answering the following fundamental questions, to start, which we have been asking for months: As a suspended conservator, will he now return the millions of dollars in combined salary and commissions from Britney’s work that he paid himself before he was suspended? What were the total amounts he received from his daughter’s estate? Why did he approve a $500,000 payment to Tri Star after Britney went on hiatus? Does he have any evidence to refute the allegations in the extensive New York Times expose regarding a listening device being placed in his adult daughter’s bedroom?” he said.