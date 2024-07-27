Britney Spears Threatens Legal Action Against Halsey in Confusing Statement

The pop icon quickly deleted the post and claimed someone else had used her account.

Britney Spears left fans scratching their heads after lashing out at Halsey over the release of her video for "Lucky" on Friday. Spears' account posted a heated takedown of what was perceived to be a slight against her, with Halsey seeming to label her a "superficial pop star."

"For obvious reasons I'm very upset about the Halsey video," the original post from Spears read. "I feel harassed, violated and bullied. I didn't know an artist like her and someone I looked up to and admired would illustrate me in such an ignorant way by tailoring me as a superficial pop star with no heart or concern at all. I have my own health problems which is why I took down my IG account yesterday. I will definitely be putting it back up now to show I CARE.

"I'm speaking with my lawyers today to see what can be done on this matter. It feels illegal and down right cruel," she added. The video for "Lucky" tries to tell the story of a young girl idolizing Halsey, while also probing the pop star's real-life problems away from the cameras. The song is rumored to be part of Halsey's upcoming fifth studio album.

Not long after her takedown, Spears deleted the post threatening legal action and followed it with a shorter post calling it all "fake news."

"That was not me on my phone!!!" Spears wrote. "I love Halsey and that's why I deleted it!!!" She added in a rose emoji and even earned a retweet by Halsey herself, seemingly squashing their beef before it even needed squashing.

"[And] I love Britney!!!! I always have and always will," Halsey wrote in response."[You] were the first person who ever made me realize what it means to feel inspired. And you continue to inspire me every day."

So all is right in the world and peace reigns again? If anything, cooler heads prevailed and Spears won't actually be seeking legal aid.