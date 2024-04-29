Britney Spears Settles Legal Dispute With Father Jamie

Britney Spears' 13+-year conservatorship is finally over, legally. The "Baby One More Time" singer's legal guardianship ended after a massive #FreeBritney movement courtesy of her fans, and eventually her own fight, to end being under the strict guidance of her father and his handlers. She accused her father of orchestrating the legal guardianship for his own gain, which he denies. Now, PEOPLE reports there's been a final ruling.

The estranged father and daughter pair settled an ongoing dispute over legal fees nearly three years after an initial filing related to legal fees. "Although the conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete," Spears' attorney said in a statement. "As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter. Britney Spears won when the court suspended her father, and Britney Spears won when her fundamental rights and civil liberties were restored."

Her father's attorney released his own statement, noting he and his daughter "reached a settlement agreement resolving all outstanding disputes." He added: "I cannot comment on any specifics as the settlement is confidential. Jamie is thrilled that this is all behind him. He loves his daughter very much and everything he has ever done has been to protect and support her. It is unfortunate that some irresponsible people in Britney's life chose to drag this on for as long as it has."

The pop sensation's conservatorship began in 2008 amid a slew of perceived public meltdowns. Her father was removed as the conservator of her estate in September 2021. The conservatorship was terminated two months later.

Several documentaries about Spears' conservatorship were released and examined whether it was ethical. Since the conservatorship ended, Spears has been married and is going through a divorce. She's also released a memoir detailing the ordeal.