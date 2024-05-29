Britney Spears Claims She Was Robbed

Britney Spears says she's the victim of jewelry theft. The "Slave 4 U" singer took to Instagram to show her millions of followers empty jewelry drawers she says were taken from her. "So you can see for real all my jewelry was stolen … it's hard to buy new now because I'm scared it will go missing. So I buy it cheap and fake, but it's hard because some of my pieces were originally made for me … and my baby cross that I wore since I was 4 is gone … it's so thin," she captioned the post. TMZ reports the pop princess hasn't reported the alleged crime. Law enforcement sources told the media outlet that she has yet to file a report.

The alleged robbery comes amid sources telling media outlets that Spears is in grave danger and needs immediate intervention. Insiders claim she's been on a downward spiral since her 13-year conservatorship ended.

According to those close to her, Spears is reportedly not taking her proper medication. She's also said to be drinking and various drugs, something that previously sent her to rehab.

Spears has been labeled as violent and aggressive, often acting out in fits of rage and getting physical with those around her. Communication is said to be impossible.

Her team is said to be worried about her current boyfriend, Paul Soliz, a felon, who they say has taken control of his life. The couple got into a physical fight after a night of drinking at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles. Spears was reported to be half-naked in the hallway, screaming at people. An ambulance was called and Spears was said to be injured. The couple also got into a fight in a Las Vegas hotel room that caused so much damage that she was forced to pay the hotel thousands of dollars for repairs.