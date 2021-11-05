Britney Spears’ Mom Requests Huge Amount of Money in Legal Fees Amid Family Drama

Britney Spears’ mom Lynne Spears has gone to the courts as she’s seeking for her daughter’s legal team to cover the costs of her own legal fees. Lynne hired the help of Jones Swanson Huddell & Garrison LLC in 2019 in order to see “what they could do to get involved to help Britney free herself from what she saw was a very controlling existence,” and to “achieve independence from her conservator father Jamie Spears.” Now that the singer has almost finalized the end of her legal arrangement, Lynne is hoping that her $663,202.54 bill will be paid for by Britney.

The “Toxic” singer’s been trapped inside a suffocating conservatorship for the last 13 years under the leadership of her father, but Britney recently revealed her dad wasn’t the mastermind behind the original idea despite public assumption. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Britney says her mother is actually the one who brought up the idea, along with former family spokesperson Lou Taylor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The moment I SMILE and I realize I haven’t in a very long time !!!! My mom gets so CONCERNED and says, ‘You’re acting weird … what’s wrong with you ???’, I say, ‘Hi, my name is Britney Spears … nice to finally meet you !!!’ Before I go any further, forgive me in advance …. It’s been 13 years and I’m a little rusty !!!! It was a family business before … it’s no longer that anymore !!!! I was BORN today cause I get to SMILE … so thank you for exiting out of my life and finally allowing me to live mine !!!!,” Britney started her lengthy post.

She continued: “psssss do I know how mean I sound ??? Yes … I 100 billion percent I do !!!! Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!,” she continued, calling out both her mother and her former business manager, Lou Taylor, for the role they played in kick-starting her conservatorship. “I will never get those years back …. she secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it … so take your whole, ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on,’ attitude and go f–– yourself !!!! You know exactly what you did … my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship … but tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me !!!!”