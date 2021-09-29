Today Could Be a Huge Day for Britney Spears in Court

Britney Spears will have another big day in court on Wednesday with cries to #FreeBritney at an all-time high. Spears will likely appear virtually as she has previously at the conservatorship hearing set to take place at 1:30 p.m. PT at then Stanley Most Courthouse in Los Angeles. The hearing’s top item is the removal of Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, as conservator of her estate. There is also the slight possibility that the conservatorship could be terminated.

If Jamie Spears is removed as conservator, there will also be the appointment of a temporary conservator to replace him. Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, wants the replacement to be certified public accountant John Zabel, though Jamie Spears says he shouldn’t be replaced at all. Jamie has maintained in filings this week that there is “no adequate basis” for his suspension or removal as conservator and that the court should instead focus on terminating the conservatorship. Jamie’s lawyers wrote that ending the conservatorship “would render some of the other pending matters moot” and “would provide an incentive for the resolution of all other matters,” the New York Times reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jamie’s lawyers also argue that Zabel “does not appear to have the background and experience required to take over a complex, $60 million” estate right away. Rosengart countered that Jamie himself has “zero financial background,” a previous bankruptcy and faces allegations of abuse.

It is not expected that the conservatorship will end on Wednesday despite Jamie petitioning for it. Rosengart has made it clear his primary goal is removing Jamie. The conservatorship ending would be Rosengart’s second priority, though he has already said his target date for it to end is this fall.

Some legal experts speculate that Jamie calling for the conservatorship to be terminated is a savvy maneuver on his end; while it makes for a good headline, his filings spell out specific prerequisites to him doing so. One is having the accounting being approved so that he’s not on the hook for over $1 million in attorney fees. Also at issue is a $500,000 payment to Spears’ former business manager, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, Yahoo! Entertainment reports.

California-based family law attorney Christopher C. Melcher told the outlet that he believes Jamie wants the conservatorship to end — rather than stepping down — so he can protect himself. “Most importantly, Jamie wants the conservatorship to terminate so that all of the communications that he’s had with the attorneys for the conservatorship would remain privileged,” Melcher said.

Spears and her team will appear in court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. PT. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for continued coverage.