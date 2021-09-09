Britney Spears’ Reported Reaction to Dad Jamie Filing to End Conservatory

Britney Spears is “ecstatic” after her father, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end her 13-year conservatorship. Jamie, who has served as his daughter’s conservator since 2008, filed the petition on Tuesday, writing in the filing that “recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.” The filing added that if Spears “wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

Although Spears has yet to release any public remarks addressing the latest development in the ongoing conservatorship case, which for months now has grabbed headlines and sparked growing calls to “Free Britney,” sources told TMZ that she is beyond happy. The source added that Spears is “ecstatic” not only with her father’s request for a judge to terminate the conservatorship, but also the request to do so without another mental evaluation. However, Spears’s relationship with her father is still an icy slope, as the sources said Spears’ “view of her dad and their relationship has not changed. She’s still extremely angry at him over his role in the conservatorship.”

In recent months, Spears has been vocal in her calls for the conservatorship to end, making numerous alarming claims in multiple court appearances over the summer. In a July court appearance, Spears not only requested “an investigation” into her father but also said she “would like to charge my father with conservatorship abuse. I want to press charges against my father today.” She said, “this conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life.” According to TMZ‘s sources, Spears “believes public pressure as, well as the pressure applied by her lawyer,” are at least partially to credit for her father’s Sept. 7 court filing to end the conservatorship, which she views as a “total victory.” Her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, dubbed the filing a “massive legal victory” in a statement to Vanity Fair.

“This filing represents a massive legal victory for Britney Spears, as well as vindication,” Rosengart said. “Having exposed his misconduct and improper plan to hold his daughter hostage by trying to extract a multimillion-dollar settlement, Mr. Spears has now effectively surrendered. There is no settlement. To the extent Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, he is incorrect and our investigation into financial mismanagement and other issues will continue.”

Although Spears has filed a petition to end the conservatorship, it does not mean the arrangement will be terminated overnight. According to Deadline, Spears’ filing will not be addressed until a hearing is set for Sept. 29 unless Judge Brenda Penny expedites matters. TMZ reports Spears wants “the issue of termination front and center” during the hearing.