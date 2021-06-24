Britney Spears Breaks Silence to Fans After Eye-Opening Court Appearance on Conservatorship

✖

On Wednesday, Britney Spears gave a shocking testimony during her conservatorship hearing, revealing just how horrifically restrictive the current legal arrangement is. "I'm so angry I can't sleep, and I am depressed," Spears said. "I want to be heard ... I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes." Spears also admitted that her Instagram persona, where she has repeatedly assured fans that she is fine, is also a facade. "After I’ve told the whole world I’m OK, it’s a lie," she told the court. "I’m not happy, I can’t sleep, I’m depressed, I cry every day."

After this revelation, which should come as no shock to the proponents of the Free Britney movement, Spears addressed her fans directly on Instagram. "I just want to tell you guys a little secret," Spears began. "I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that’s what we all strive for !!!! That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how s----- a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok."

"I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL," Spears wrote. "If you have read anything about me in the news this week… you obviously really know now it’s not !!!! I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture there Instagram in a fun light!!!! Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped … so I decided to post this quote today because by golly if you’re going through hell … I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence … existence … and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked … so I’ve decided to start reading more fairy tales."

During her testimony, Spears revealed that her father Jamie Spears, who has been in charge of her conservatorship for the last 13 years, was abusive and likened her situation to sex trafficking, claiming that he "loved every minute of it." She said of Jamie, "The control he had over someone as powerful as me, as he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000 percent."

Spears revealed forced rehab stays, not being allowed to remove her IUD and start a family with boyfriend Sam Asghari, and being overprescribed lithium against her will. "I'm not lying. I just want my life back and it's been 13 years and it's enough," Spears continued. It had been "a long time since I've owned my money, and it's my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested again."