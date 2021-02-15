Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Showers Her With Valentine's Praise Amid 'Framing Britney Spears' Aftermath

✖

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari celebrated Valentine's Day with the pop star, just a days after her conservatorship came under public scrutiny due to the Framing Britney Spears documentary. While Spears herself has not said anything publicly about the New York Times documentary, Asghari has spoken out and publicly lashed out at Spears' father, Jamie Spears. The "Toxic" singer and her legal team have been trying to remove Jamie as her conservator.

Asghari shared a photo of the two after a hike, with a beautiful view behind them. "After chocolate, I’m her favorite," Asghari, 26, wrote in the caption. "Happy chocolate Day lioness." The personal trainer also shared an Instagram Story video showing himself pouring syrup over banana-topped chocolate chip pancakes. "Forgive me, God," he wrote on the photo, adding a laughing emoji.

Spears, 39, and Asghari have been dating since 2016 and met while filming her "Slumber Party" music video. After Framing Britney Spears aired, Asghari shared a statement on his Instagram Story, in which he made it clear he is not a fan of Jamie. Asghari has "zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles in our way," he wrote. Asghari called Jamie a "total d—," but refused to go into further details because he respects Spears' privacy. "But at the same time, I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom," he wrote.

While Asghari did not share details of the situation, a source told Entertainment Tonight he has "finally hit a breaking point" with Jamie. Spears' team was not "surprised at all" by Asghari's feelings of Jamie, but they were surprised that he spoke out as he did. "He has never been the type to speak out publicly in any negative way," the source explained. "Sam has always played ball and followed Jamie's lead, but he's finally hit a breaking point. It seems like the documentary and the recent support coming from Britney's fans has given him the strength he needed to finally speak out."

The source claimed Asghari also wants Spears "free" of the conservatorship and he is one of the only people "who doesn't need a chaperone to be around her." Jamie has allowed Asghari to be with Spears, although he usually believes the men in his daughter's life are a "possible threat to her career." Jamie "never treated" Asghari as an "ally," the source said, and that has "backfired on his relationship" with Spears.

Spears has been under conservatorship since 2008. During a November hearing, Spears' attorney, Samuel Ingham III, revealed that Spears no longer wishes to have Jamie as her conservator. The judge allowed Bessemer Trust to be added as a co-conservator but denied the request to remove Jamie. Last week, the judge denied Jamie's objection to Bessemer Trust as co-conservator.