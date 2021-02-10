Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Reportedly Wants Her to 'Be Free' of Conservatorship

✖

Ever since the Framing Britney Spears documentary premiered on Friday, there has been increased scrutiny into Britney Spears' ongoing conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears. One individual in Spears' life, her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, is speaking out about the situation. According to Entertainment Tonight, Asghari has "finally hit a breaking point" with his girlfriend's father.

Asghari recently took to his Instagram Story to open up about the situation with the pop star and her father. In fact, he even wrote that Jamie "is a total d—" in his message. A source told ET that Spears' team "isn't surprised at all" that Asghari is angry over the constraints that his girlfriend has been placed under since 2008. Although, they are surprised that he "vocalized his feelings in the way he did." The source explained, "He has never been the type to speak out publicly in any negative way. Sam has always played ball and followed Jamie's lead, but he's finally hit a breaking point. It seems like the documentary and the recent support coming from Britney's fans has given him the strength he needed to finally speak out."

"Sam has been faithful, loyal and by Britney's side through many difficult ups and downs," the source added. "He feels like Jamie is far too controlling and adds a layer of trouble to their relationship. In Sam's eyes, there are far too many restrictions."

Asghari reportedly wants the "Me Against the Music" singer to "finally be free of the conservatorship," with a source adding that he's "one of the few people who doesn't need a chaperone to be around her." ET reported that there are restrictions on who Spears can see, but that Jamie "lets Sam be with her." An insider also stated, "Jamie sees the men in Britney's life as a possible threat to her career and a distraction. He has never treated Sam as an ally, which has backfired on his relationship with his daughter."

This news comes shortly after Asghari took to his Instagram Story to share his feelings about Spears' father and the conservatorship situation. "Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles in our way. In my opinion Jamie is a total d—," Asghari, who's originally from Tehran, Iran, wrote. "I won't be going into detail because I've always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom."