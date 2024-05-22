Brian Wilson Makes Rare Appearance With Beach Boys Bandmates Amid Conservatorship

Beach Boys icon Brian Wilson recently made a rare public appearance with his bandmates, amid his new conservatorship. PEOPLE reports that Wilson attended the premiere of the new Disney+ documentary The Beach Boys at Hollywood's TLC Chinese Theatre on Tuesday, May 21.

The 81-year-old posed in a wheelchair alongside Beach Boys bandmates David Marks, 75, Al Jardine, 81, Blondie Chaplin, 72, Mike Love, 83, and Bruce Johnston, 81. According to PEOPLE, Wilson appeared to be in good spirits while sitting for press photos.

(Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Wilson has been out of the public eye for much of the last few years, as he has been battling some health issues, such as "neurocognitive disorder (such as dementia)" that impacts his ability to care for himself. For this reason, Wilson's longtime business manager LeeAnn Hard, and his manager/publicist Jean Sievers, have been appointed as his legal conservators.

In February, Wilson's family filed for a conservatorship, following the death of his wife, Melinda Ledbetter Wilson. She passed away on Jan. 30, at 77. The two had been married since 1995.

While Hard and Sievers are the two main conservators for Wilson, the singer's children – Carnie, Wendy, Dakota Rose, Dylan, Delanie Rae, Dash, and Daria – must also be consulted "regarding all material-related healthcare decisions."

"Following the passing of Brian's beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos and Brian's doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian's co-conservators of the person," Wilson's family previously said in a statement to PEOPLE.

"This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family," the Wilson family statement added.

The Beach Boys begins streaming May 24, on Disney+.