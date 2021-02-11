Britney Spears and Sam Asghari: What to Know About Their Relationship

With the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears, there has been a renewed interest into the mysterious life of the pop princess. One of the main causes for such interest is her relationship with personal trainer Sam Asghari. The couple has been together since 2016, and Asghari seems like a steady presence in her sometimes chaotic life. As Spears goes to war with her father, Jamie Spears, over the conservatorship that he's had over her since 2008, Asghari has been in her corner every step of the way.

Where He's From Asghari, 26, is originally from Tehran, Iran, and is the youngest of four. He and his family immigrated to the United States -- specifically Los Angeles -- when he was 12. He told Men's Health that it was a painful process. "I had to leave my friends and family who I was very close with," he said. "And I knew I was moving away and never coming back." He played high school football, and eventually played for Los Angeles's Moorpark College.

His Career of a Personal Trainer (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Asghari's sister encouraged him to try modeling. "I was a very masculine guy—I played football and was in the police academy," Asghari explained to Men's Health. "At the time, my Sunday best was basketball shorts. My sister said, 'I will take you to this audition, just come with me.'" He found some success, appearing in a Super Bowl ad for Toyota Prius and Fifth Harmony's "Work From Home" video. However, his main career is that of a personal trainer.

How They Met Asghari and Spears met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016. He explained to Men's Health that she gave him "butterflies" from their very first meeting. She said, 'Hi, I'm Britney,' and I said, 'I'm sorry. What's your name again?'" he said. "I tried to be funny. I don't think anybody got it." From their first sushi date on, they were inseparable.

They Work Out Together (Photo: Getty Images) Asghari also told Men's Health that working out together is a cornerstone of their relationship. "Working out together is always nice and we try to do it a couple times," he said. "It's super healthy, mentally and physically. It takes your mind off of everything else." "I think couples should definitely work out together," he said on The Doctors. "I think it's great, I think it's fun. You can inspire each other... She inspires me on a daily basis when she works out.

Envisioning Their Future For Asghari, this isn't just some flash in the pan romance. When asked by ET if he had considered marriage and a family with Spears, he answered in the affirmative. "Absolutely," Asghari responded. "This is something that every couple should do. That's the whole point of a relationship -- we are a family. Trust me, if we do ever get married, everybody's going to know. Actually, you might be the first one to know -- you never know!"

Speaking Out (Photo: J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD, Getty) As Spears fights to regain control of her life and estate, Asghari has expressed his support for her legal battle. "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," Asghari said in a statement to People. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."