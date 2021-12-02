Brie Larson Put Chains on Her Back for Push-ups in Intense New Workout Video

Filming is underway for the sequel to Captain Marvel, The Marvels, and star Brie Larson is clearly working hard to stay in super shape. The Oscar-winner posted a video to her social media of part of her workout routine, and it is sure to get some attention. In the video, Larson is doing pushups, but she is taking them a step further than just the regular exercise.

Larson added coiled chains on her back for extra resistance, something that Carol Danvers would definitely approve of. “Nothing hits quite the same as the clanking sound of chains wrapped around your body,” Larson captioned the video.

As for when we’ll see Larson as Danvers again, she is set to reprise the role in the Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels. Larson teased what’s to come in The Marvels in an August interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. “Gosh, so much going on, a lot of really juicy things happening that I cannot say a word about,” Larson said. “But, boy oh boy, is it good. And you’re going to be very excited about it.”

“She’s amazing. She’s so awesome and cool and clear,” she said about director Nia DeCosta. “The thing that I loved about her too, she gave the best pitch. That’s the thing that I love about it, she just came in, was ready, had such an incredible take on this story and on this film. And I’m so happy that she’s guiding this. I’m thrilled.”

The Marvels is set to hit theaters on Feb. 17, 2023, and while, in typical Marvel fashion, the plot is being kept under lock and key, there are a few things that fans know. Joining Larson on the superhero front is Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who also appeared in WandaVision. A younger version of the character appeared in the original Captain Marvel, so it will be interesting to see how those characters now interact at very different phases of life. Additionally, Iman Vellani will join them as Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel. She will enter the MCU for the first time with the upcoming Disney+ series next year, so the events of that show will certainly play into whatever is planned for The Marvels. DeCosta is helming the film, making her the first black woman to ever direct a movie In the MCU. The Marvels also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, and Seo Jun Park.