Brie Larson Just Dropped Some Crushing News on Her Fans

Fans of Brie Larson's YouTube channel received some bad news this week, as the Room actress announced that she would be stepping back from posting weekly content. The rigorous filming schedule for the Captain Marvel sequel (titled The Marvels) is about to begin, and Larson explained that she couldn't handle both. So, on the one-year anniversary of her channel, Larson bid a temporary farewell. "I did not think that I would hit the one-year mark on this, to be honest," she said. "I started this channel because I needed to shake it up. I needed to feel like I could just be silly and normal."

Larson started the channel mid-pandemic as a way to be creative and to elevate social justice movements, but now she's "gotta go back to my job, my first job – my acting job." The Oscar winner also thanked her followers for taking this journey with her. "I had fun. I have got to do things that I never would have done otherwise, prioritize things that are fun and enjoyable," she said. "There were so many great moments, and I got to meet so many great people... Thank you for joining me on this journey. I hope that you found some joy in them because I found a lot in joy in making them.

Larson explained in her first video that she was starting the channel because she had learned so much on YouTube and wanted to create a space for others to learn as well. "YouTube has been a place [where] I have learned so much," the actress explained. "Whether it’s been how to use my printer or it’s been watching how to be a considerate activist... This is the place to talk about things that are important and that matter. It doesn’t mean that there isn’t also silly content or ways for me to express myself personally, but there will also be deep conversations, anti-racist rhetoric, inclusive content." In a later episode with Mitchell Moffit and Gregory Brown of the ASAP Science channel, Larson explained that she was "a white woman with privilege and a platform, so it doesn’t make any sense to me to just make it all about me the whole time."

The Marvels is set to hit theaters on November 11, 2022, so filming will be starting up soon. Larson is set to return, as well as WandaVision star Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. The film will also feature Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel, played by Iman Vellani and Zawe Ashton as a currently unknown villain.