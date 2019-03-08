Brie Larson Gives Her 'Formal Stamp' of Support for Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez

✖

Brie Larson is showing support for an Olympic gymnast. Laurie Hernandez returned to the floor at the Winter Cup over the weekend and was wearing a leotard inspired by Captain Marvel. Hernandez posted the look on her Instagram account which led to Larson approving the look on Twitter.

"Ok so I told some of y'all that my leos I designed for this year are all inspired by superheroes... here's the first one!" Hernandez wrote on Instagram. [Brie Larson] queen do u approve??" Larson, who starred in Captain Marvel as the title character, approved looking and then told her she's "watching and wishing" her strength in her return.

@LaurieHernandez Consider this my formal stamp of approval!! Watching and wishing you strength in your return! pic.twitter.com/weNWbZgEkA — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 28, 2021

Hernandez, 20, replied to Larson by suggesting the two play "Mario Kart or Zelda" when the pandemic comes to an end. Larson, 31, agreed by saying "done." According to Sports Illustrated, the 2021 Winter Cup was Hernandez's first meet since the 2016 Rio Olympics. She had the fifth-highest score on balance beam (13.95) and was 11th on floor exercise (12.05).

Ahh thank you! when the pandemic is over... we should play mario kart or zelda together👉🏽👈🏽 https://t.co/fKAd7d9I8Y — Laurie Hernandez (@LaurieHernandez) February 28, 2021

“It was terrifying to initially go back out there,” she said, as reported by USA Today when talking about her return. “Super watered-down routines so we could dip my toe back in the water and get the feeling of what it feels like to compete again at such a high level. … I’m really excited about how today went, and I think it foreshadows a really good meet season.”

In the 2016 Summer Olympics, Hernandez won a gold medal for team and won a silver medal for the balance beam event. She took time off after the Olympics and moved to Los Angeles to train with coach Jenny Zhang and her husband Howie Liang.

"Maybe when I was 16, I'd go to compete and I'd feel nervous and I'd be like, 'I'm not nervous. I'm fine,' because I equated nerves with me not being prepared. Which I’ve learned now, that's not true at all," Hernandez said. "You get nervous either way because you care, not because you're not ready."