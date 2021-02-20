'Bridgerton' Star Regé-Jean Page Rumored Girlfriend Revealed

✖

Few people have had a bigger year than Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page, who is enjoying the massive success of the Netflix romance series. Following the series' release on Christmas Day, Page was cast in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons film alongside Chris Pine and will be hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time on Feb. 20. He's also contending with rumors that he will take up the mantle of James Bond after Daniel Craig hangs up his gun.

With all of this career success has come public interest in Page's personal life as well. Many have wondered whether he was dating his costar and onscreen love interest, Phoebe Dynevor, but a source confirmed to ET that Page is dating soccer player and copywriter Emily Brown. The couple was spotted embracing in London over Valentine's weekend, leading to speculation that the two were an item.

Page and Dynevor addressed the dating rumors in an interview with Access Hollywood. "I think that everything you need to know is on camera," Page laughingly says, crediting the "beautiful scripts" as the source of their chemistry. "The sparky words, scripts, and material are more than enough." While the couple may fake date their way into a genuine romance on Bridgerton, the relationship between the costars is purely professional.

Dynevor addressed the rumors in You magazine as well, praising the dedication of the fans but denying any real-life romance. "I’d love to say there was really something between us, but no, it has always been strictly professional," she explained. "There was so much pressure on us to get it right that it was all about the work... We have a really professional working relationship. I’m glad for that, actually. It would be very complicated if it went further."

The chemistry between Page and Dynevor fueled some of Bridgerton's steamiest moments, moments that Page had to warn his family about to avoid some embarrassment. "We've got a family WhatsApp group, so there's a couple flashing red light emojis and there's the odd peach emoji — certain people have threatened to rate my peach," Page joked on The Graham Norton Show. "But we missed a couple of family members . . . a couple of cousins missed the memo, so they're watching the show and I got a very stern message in my Instagram DMs just going, 'There really needs to be a cousin warning.'"

One such cousin even joked about making "tactical cups of tea" in order to avoid the raunchiest bits but to no avail. "'I left the room to make my tactical cup of tea and came back and you were still going!'," Page recalled one relative exclaiming. Here's hoping fans will get a similarly good look at Page's assets in season two.