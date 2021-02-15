'Bridgerton' Star Phoebe Dynevor Addresses Rege-Jean Page Dating Rumors

✖

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor has addressed the rumors that she and co-star Rege-Jean Page were dating one another. Speaking to You magazine, Dynevor said, "I’d love to say there was really something between us, but no, it has always been strictly professional." She went on to add, "There was so much pressure on us to get it right that it was all about the work."

Dynevor continued, "We have a really professional working relationship. I’m glad for that, actually. It would be very complicated if it went further." The 25-year-old explained that she "always hears" about co-stars falling in love, then confessing, "It’s yet to happen to me, but I’m intrigued." Dynevor revealed that she and Page, 31, knew fans would speculate about their real lives since their on-screen romance is so captivating, and they were reluctant to shatter the fantasy. "People really root for us. We have to say we’re actors; we’re doing a job, there is something to be said for not spoiling the magic," she said. "But at a certain point, you have to say 'no.'"

Prepare for another social season. Bridgerton is returning for season two, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/yqapEULKz4 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) January 21, 2021

The intense romance between Dynevor's Daphne and Page's Duke of Hastings has been driving fans of the show wild, no doubt in part due to the steamy love scenes the pair share. However, Dynevor recently revealed that, while the sex scenes can be challenging, it was actually the masturbation scene that she found most complicated. "That was the hardest scene to shoot," she told Glamour. "That’s saying something because there were a lot of difficult scenes to shoot."

"You feel very vulnerable in those scenes," she continued. "We did the intimate scenes like stunts — we blocked them out, so you have yoga balls in between you and all sorts of things that never make you feel exposed in any way. You always feel safe. I’d rehearse with Regé so much that we both knew what we were doing. It felt very practical."

Dynevor then explained, "But on my own, it’s a different thing. The stage directions are very specific: You have to have an orgasm. It’s a difficult thing to rehearse, which means you don’t. You just do it." Finally, Dynevor praised the series' intimacy coordinator, Lizzy Talbot, for helping her — and the rest of the cast — to be better prepared for filming those sensitive scenes.

"I always get back to the fact that Lizzy was on set for that scene," she said. "If we didn’t have an intimacy coordinator, it would be our director, who was a male, coming up to me and telling me what to do. That would have been awkward." Bridgerton Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix. The show has also been renewed for Season 2, though no premiere date has been announced.