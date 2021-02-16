'Bridgerton' Star Rege-Jean Page Spotted out With Soccer Player Girlfriend Emily Brown

✖

Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page was recently spotted out with soccer player Emily Brown, the actor's rumored girlfriend. According to E! News, the pair were spotted out walking in snowy London. A source who witnessed the two holding one another publicly stated that they jumped into a car and headed to a private airport. The news comes as many Bridgerton fans have speculated that Page was dating his co-star, Phoebe Dynevor.

In Bridgerton, Page plays Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, and Dynevor plays Daphne Basset (née Bridgerton), the Duchess of Hastings. While their fictional characters have a fiery romance, both actors have clarified that their relationship is purely platonic off-screen. "I think everything you need to know is on camera. That's why we presented it so beautifully for you," Page told Access Hollywood in January. "All the sparks that flew off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the sparky scripted material are more than enough."

Dynevor also clarified the truth about their relationship in a recent interview, telling You magazine, "I’d love to say there was really something between us, but no, it has always been strictly professional." She went on to add, "There was so much pressure on us to get it right that it was all about the work. We have a really professional working relationship. I’m glad for that, actually. It would be very complicated if it went further."

Dynevor explained that she "always hears" about co-stars falling in love, then admitting, "It’s yet to happen to me, but I’m intrigued." The 25-year-old revealed that she and Page, 31, knew fans would wonder about their off-screen relationship, and they were reluctant to shatter the fantasy their character created. "People really root for us. We have to say we’re actors; we’re doing a job, there is something to be said for not spoiling the magic," she said. "But at a certain point, you have to say 'no.'"

Bridgerton Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix. The show has also been renewed for Season 2, though no premiere date has been announced. There is no word at this time regarding whether or not Page and Dynevor will remain in the main cast for Season 2, but series creator Chris Van Dusen has said that he loves the Duke and Dutchess of Hastings and hopes they are around in some capacity.