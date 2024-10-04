'Bridgerton Ball' Event Slammed as 'Scam' by Attendees

One Bridgerton-themed ball would have given Lady Whistledown quite the newsletter to write, and it wouldn't be a good one. An event in Detroit is being called a scam by attendees, according to Detroit Metro Times. Organized by Uncle & Me Event Management, the ball, themed around the popular Netflix romance drama, was originally scheduled for August but was postponed and moved venues, with the company stating the original venue couldn't accommodate the guests. However, a Castle Hall employee revealed that organizers didn't pay the remaining money of their rent, a thread on X shared.

The itinerary included photo opportunities, dance lessons, a fashion show, as well as dinner, and a violinist. Unfortunately, guests dressed in their most elegant outfits right out of the Regency era were left with poor organization, very minimal staff, next to nowhere to sit, soggy and raw food that ran out after an hour, and a single stripper as entertainment.

Meanwhile, the photo opportunities included backdrops and décor that were more out of Party City or Dollar General, with pictures being a "hassle to get if you didn't have airdrop." There also wasn't a cash prize for best dressed, no Diamond of the Season, and people were out hundreds of dollars. The sad thing is that there are other Bridgerton-themed balls that do actually happen across the country and the world that deliver on promises and do give attendees the chance to live like a Bridgerton for a night, but this just wasn't one of them.

Many people on social media have been comparing the ball to Fyre Fest, the Willy Wonka experience, and other viral failed events. As of now, it's unknown if the attendees have received their money back, but it seems like the event has been wiped from the Internet from the organizers. The Instagram page no longer exists, as well as the company's official website following the ball.

One can only hope that a new and trusted company is able to put on another Bridgerton ball in Detroit for those who got scammed and it is everything they hoped for and more. Netflix did previously host Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience event, perhaps they can put on another one just for Detroit. It is sad to see that yet another company has taken advantage of people, and while the outcome may not have turned out the way they wanted, hopefully, they can still get their money back.