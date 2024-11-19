Despite her marital issues as displayed on Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New York City, Erin Lichy recently announced that she’s expecting her fourth child with her husband, Abe. The pair already share sons Levi, 9, Elijah, 4, and daughter Layla, 7. They celebrated their 10 year wedding anniversary in Season 14 of the Bravo reality series and are shocked yet excited to welcome their fourth baby together.

“It feels like adding another act to the circus!” the Mezcalum founder told PEOPLE, “Work and life have been so busy that I haven’t really had a chance to even think about how it’ll change things, but I think it will be pretty seamless to be honest. Three vs. four kids doesn’t seem so scary.” As of now, the couple has not learned the baby’s gender but are happy they’ll be learning soon.

This season has shown the couple in a rough patch in their marriage. In the first few episodes of the season, Lichy revealed that Abe sold their Bitcoin without her knowledge or consent, and claimed that there were other things he did without her knowing.

In a recent interview with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, Abe spoke about how things have played out. “It was representative of a larger, deeper issue,” he said. “It’s not that nefarious, but it’s real.”

He said the couple had been in debt that he wanted to get out of but didn’t want to bother his wife about it. “I didn’t want to take it from our joint checking account, so I took the Bitcoin. I sold it. I paid for the debt,” Abe explained. “We ended up talking about it because she found out about the Bitcoin, obviously.”

Despite this, he says that once they discussed it, the conversation was “liberating” for him. But his wife wasn’t forgiving. “I was in the doghouse for a long time,” he said. “When we were filming, I was probably two or three months after she had found — when it all happened. So, it was still pretty fresh. It was tough.” Now he says they are in a better place.