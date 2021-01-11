'Bridgerton' Actor Rege-Jean Page Addresses Rumors He's Dating Co-Star Phoebe Dynevor

✖

Sparks fly on-screen whenever Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor are onscreen in Netflix's latest hit series Bridgerton but are they dating in real life? Page played coy when asked about romance rumors between the two stars in a joint interview with Access Hollywood on Saturday. In the series, Dynevor plays Daphne Bridgerton and Page plays Simon Bassett. The two pretend to be engaged early in the show so that Daphne can avoid the men her brother tries to set her up with and Simon doesn't face questions about his vow not to marry.

"I think that everything you need to know is on camera," Page, 30, said with a laugh during the interview. Page said the "beautiful scripts" were responsible for the sparks between himself and Dynevor, 25. "The sparky words, scripts, and material are more than enough," Page added. Dynebor stayed quiet while Page dodged the question. Access Hollywood host Kit Hoober joked the two were "actually together," prompting Page to add, "We're playing footsie under here." Of course, the two were really doing their interviews from separate locations.

Bridgerton is the biggest project for Dyvenor so far, after recurring roles in Younger, Dickensian, and The Village. She made her acting debut in the BBC series Waterloo Road in 2009. In a recent interview with Grazia U.K., Deynevor said she worked with an intimacy coordinator to work on the sex scenes with Page. Their first is in episode six, and Dynevor described shooting it as "safe and fun."

"You choreograph it like a stunt or a dance," Dynevor explained. "It’s crazy to me that that hasn’t been there in the past. I’ve done sex scenes before that I can’t believe I did: it was only five or six years ago, but it would not be allowed now." She also called Page's casting "perfect" and no one really thought about Bridgerton's now-famous color-blind casting while filming. "It never felt intentional," she said. "Great people were cast in great roles."

As for Page, his success on the show has inspired some to think he might make a great James Bond, notes Us Weekly. While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Page said this was "one of the more pleasant rumors" he's seen on the web. He called the buzz a "merit badge," adding, "I’m very glad to be in the company of such people who have the badge, but it’s just a badge."

Bridgerton is based on the novels by Julia Quinn and is set in 1700s England. The show was created by Chris Van Dusen and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. The first season was released on Dec. 25, and Netflix said the show is "projected" to be watched by 63 million households within the first four weeks of release.