Saturday Night Live will be back for a fourth consecutive episode on Saturday, Feb. 20, and this time, the show is bringing the heat. Bridgerton hunk Rege-Jean Page will host the show for the first time, following his breakout performance on the Netflix series. He plays Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings in the popular romantic drama series, which was executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. The musical guest will be Bad Bunny.

Page's career began back in 2004, but his first major role came as Guy Braxton in Waterloo Road Series 10 in 2015. He also starred as Chicken George in the 2016 Roots remake and played Leonard Knox in the short-lived ABC series For The People. In addition to Bridgerton, Page also had a role in the Amazon Prime Video movie Sylvie's Love. Bridgerton earned Page a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series. The show's cast was also nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble.

Bridgerton was an instant success for Netflix after the first eight-episode season was released on Christmas Day. The show was quickly renewed for a second season, which will start production in Spring 2021. Most of the main Season 1 cast is expected to return, including Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton. The series is based on novels by Julia Quinn and developed by Chris Van Dusen.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, actor Jonathan Bailey, who plays Daphne's brother Anthony, teased a big season for his character. "Season 2 will just be all forearms," Bailey said, before turning serious. "[Fans] can just expect a lot from everyone. It was such an amazing introduction to the world via Daphne and Simon," Bailey said. "But there's so many brilliant characters that have got so much going on, so my tease would be enjoy your year and don't get comfy and thinking you know what's going to happen. We'll all be back for more romance, hopefully next Christmas, maybe further away."

As for Bad Bunny, he previously appeared on SNL during the April 25, 2020 SNL at Home episode. In November, he released his third album, El Último Tour Del Mundo (The Last Tour of the World). The album includes the singles "Dakiti," "Yo Visto Asi" and "Booker T." "La Noche De Anoche" will be the album's fourth single. Bad Bunny also performed at the Super Bowl halftime show with Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and J Balvin in 2020.