Cooper Koch Reveals If He Used a Prosthetic for Full-Frontal Scene in ‘Monsters’

Cooper Koch went au naturel for his full-frontal scene in Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. The 28-year-old actor, who portrays Erik Menendez in the Ryan Murphy series, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday, Oct. 14, revealing some behind-the-scenes secrets from his prison shower scene.

Host Andy Cohen counted down some of the most iconic moments of full-frontal nudity in cinema history in honor of Koch’s own display during the Netflix drama. As the Bravo boss reached Mark Wahlberg using a “prosthetic d-k” in Boogie Nights, Koch chimed in, “Also just to say mine was not a prosthetic.”

“Well that was going to be my next question,” Cohen replied. “Congratulations to you, Cooper. You’re very blessed, aren’t you.” Koch responded with a grin, “Well hung.”

Koch also opened up about being completely nude on camera during the show’s “Clubhouse of Horrors” segment after being asked the scariest thing about stripping down and baring all. “It’s not scary, I would say it’s just more uncomfortable at first and it’s very cold, especially in the shower,” he said, noting that the water was “warm in the beginning.”

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is a crime drama about real-life brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez, who killed parents José and Kitty Menéndez in 1989. The two have been serving life sentences in prison since 1996.

Koch said on Watch What Happens Live that meeting the real Menendez brothers was “not super intimidating. I would say just like more nerve-wracking ‘cause I’ve known about them for so long and care so much about them.” He continued, “It was just like nervous but then when I got there it was all great.”

As for which scene in Monsters was the scariest to film, Koch answered, “I kind of want to say the murder scene but then I don’t know it was all super intense and scary.” He continued, “Episode five, that was probably the most. That was the one.”

Koch, who starred opposite Nicholas Alexander Chavez in Monsters, also weighed in on Netflix’s new documentary about Lyle and Erik, The Menendez Brothers, saying he thought it was “great” but “left out a couple pieces of information that would have been great to have in there,” including a letter Erik wrote to his cousin detailing the sexual abuse he said he was suffering at the hands of his father.

“He wrote a letter to his cousin Andy like six to eight months before the murders. He was telling him the abuse was still happening,” Koch said. “Then also, a member of Menudo, Roy Rosselló came out about also having been sexually molested by José Menendez, so it’s huge.”