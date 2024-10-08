'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Reveals How He Avoids On-Set Drama

Yellowstone might be a show full of behind-the-scenes drama, but at least one actor is staying out of it. Luke Grimes, who stars as Kayce Dutton in the hit Paramount Network series, has revealed that he completely avoids any awkward interaction when they happen on-set.

"I've been doing [this] long enough to know what to steer clear of," he told Wide Open Country. "When you start to see certain energy, there are certain landmines. There are certain people who like to lean into drama, so just avoid that." Grimes added, "Also, I try to realize that everyone's got a job to do. And it is a job at the end of the day. If I'm indulging in something dramatic and I'm making someone else's job harder, I don't want to do that. I don't want to be that for anybody. I'd rather be a pleasure to work with."

(Photo: Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton in 'Yellowstone' - Paramount Network)

There's no denying that Yellowstone has been surrounded by controversy over the past couple of years, following reports in early 2023 reports that Kevin Coster had a falling out with series creator Taylor Sheridan, leading the actor to quit the show.

Costner had reportedly been in disputes with Yellowstone producers over Season 5 filming, though the actor's lawyer disputed those claims. "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie," Costner's attorney Marty Singer, told Puck exclusively. The official statement came weeks after it was first alleged that Costner was the cause of filming delays on Yellowstone.

Eventually, it was confirmed that Costner has officially exited Yellowstone and Season 5 will be its last. The show is scheduled to return later this year, but no premiere date has yet been announced.