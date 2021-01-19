✖

Netflix's latest hit series Bridgerton has earned much recognition since its debut on the streaming service and it's not just for the show's period piece costumes or reimagined tracklist. Star Phoebe Dynevor, who plays the titular character Daphne Bridgerton, has revealed how they managed to shoot her steamy NSFW scenes with her co-star Rege-Jean Page –– and it's just as hard as it looks. "We would rehearse the sex scenes like stunts," she told the Guardian. "I would literally know exactly where a guy was going to put his hand at what moment. And we'd have props, like mats, that went in between us."

She added: "It was more intricately choreographed than our dance routines in a way, so I never really felt exposed at all." Dynevor went on to discuss the added work that was done to deliver some of those more intimate scenes, revealing that she and other members of the cast had to also go through intimacy rehearsals to build the chemistry of their characters. "I would rehearse with the actors, we would talk through the scene in detail, and we would decide what story was that the scene was telling," she explained. "Then [intimacy coordinator] Lizzy [Talbot], who I trust immensely, went away, and it was almost like a stunt rehearsal. I would be doing dance sequence in the room next door, they would be doing an intimacy rehearsal."

Director Julie Anne Robinson gave some other behind the scenes information on those sex scenes with Deadline. Operations were a bit more rigid, she describes due to the locations where some of the scenes were shot. "When you go into a country house, there is far less flexibility than you can ever imagine," Robinson said. "You can't move the bed, you can't move the painting, you can't move the wardrobe, and you have to be quite delicate with the furniture."

"There were room monitors in the room when we were doing the sex scenes, and they wouldn't leave," she went on. "We would be shooting a sex scene and they would say, 'Can you go easy on the bed, go easy on the bedpost.'"

Once all was said and done, the actress says she watched the show with her family but made sure to skip over some of her less family-oriented moments. "I watched the show with the whole family, even the grandparents managed to watch it," she said. "I had to sit there and fast forward on high alert with the remote control. We managed it just about."