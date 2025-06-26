Brian Wilson’s Cause of Death Revealed After Beach Boys Co-Founder’s Death at 82

Brian Wilson’s cause of death has been shared.

The Beach Boys co-founder passed away on June 11 at 82, his family announced on Instagram.

Just over a year ago, Wilson announced he was living with a neurocognitive disorder akin to dementia, but now his cause of death has been revealed. The 82-year-old songwriter and musician died of “respiratory arrest,” according to the death certificate obtained by TMZ. Per the American CPR Care Association, respiratory arrest occurs “when a person’s breathing completely ceases, leading to a lack of oxygen in the body” and can quickly progress to cardiac arrest if not treated immediately.

Additionally, he had infections such as sepsis and cystitis, along with neurodegenerative disorder, obstructive sleep apnea, chronic respiratory failure, and chronic kidney disease. It’s unknown how much he knew of his medical problems. His death comes just over a year after the death of wife of 28 years, Melida Ledbetter. Together, they adopted five children.

The Beach Boys were founded in 1961 by Brian and his two brothers, Carl and Dennis Wilson. Their cousin, Mike Love, and friend, Al Jardine, were also part of the original lineup. Throughout the ‘60s, the group blew up on the music scene and are considered to be one of the most influential acts of the rock era, thanks in part to their harmonies and lyrics, most of which were written or co-written and produced by Brian. They have several Top 10 and Top 40 hits.

Brian Wilson struggled with mental health issues for much of his life following an abusive childhood, causing a strained relationship with his band and struggles with drugs and alcohol. In 1982, he was fired from the Beach Boys but turned his life around in the late ‘80s, producing solo albums and receiving critical acclaim for his live performances of songs “Pet Sounds” and “Smile.” In 1988, the Beach Boys were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and in 2000, he was made part of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Singer Brian Wilson founding member of the classic rock band The Beach Boys, perform onstage at The Forum on June 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Many celebrities paid tribute to Wilson, including longtime friend and occasional tourmate John Stamos, who wrote on Instagram, “Brian Wilson didn’t just soundtrack my life…he filled it with color, with wonder, with some of the most unforgettable, emotional, joyful moments I’ve ever known. It’s hard to put into words what it meant to stand beside him, laugh with him, play his music with him. Brian wasn’t just a musical genius, he was a gentle, soulful, funny, complex, beautiful man.”

“He heard things no one else could hear. He felt things deeper than most of us ever will,” he continued. “And somehow, he turned all of that into music that wrapped itself around the world and made us all feel less alone. I grew up worshipping the Beach Boys, never imagining one day I’d get to play with them, let alone call Brian a friend.”

“Brian gave the world ‘Pet Sounds,’ ‘God Only Knows,’ and ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice,’” he said. “Songs that didn’t just play in the background of our lives, they shaped who we were. They shaped who I became. His music made me feel things I didn’t know how to say. It made me want to make people feel the way his music made me feel. So much of my life and career, so much of me, exists because of what Brian created.”