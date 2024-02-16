'Beach Boys' Legend Brian Wilson Diagnosed With Dementia

Brian Wilson's family has filed for a conservatorship over the Beach Boys co-founder following the death of his wife, Melinda Wilson, late last month. The musician, 81, is suffering from "major neurocognitive disorder (such as dementia)," according to the filing obtained by PEOPLE.

"Following the passing of Brian's beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, [housekeeper] Gloria Ramos and Brian's doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian's co-conservators of the person," Wilson's family said in a statement to the outlet Thursday.

"This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family," the statement continued. Meanwhile, Wilson will still be able to "enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses."

Wilson's wife Melinda died on Jan. 30 at the age of 77 after having "attended to Mr. Wilson's daily living needs, as Mr. Wilson is unable to properly provide for his own personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter," according to the filing. Melinda had been named as the "agent" for her husband's Advance Health Care Directive, but no successor to her had been listed, leading to the conservatorship filing.

Sievers and Hard have been proposed as co-conservators due to their "close relationship" with the Wilson family and Hard's position as Wilson's "agent under his power of attorney." Hard and Sievers' intent is to "ensure that all of Mr. Wilson's daily living needs are [satisfied] and he has the best possible care while remaining in his home," the filing adds.

The documents allege that Wilson is not able to attend a court hearing as his doctor wrote he "is easily distracted, often even when aware of surroundings, and its purpose" and "often makes spontaneous irrelevant or incoherent utterances." Wilson's doctor continued that the musical legend "has very short attention span and while unintentionally disruptive, is frequently unable to maintain decorum appropriate to the situation." A court hearing is scheduled for April 26.