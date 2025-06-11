The Beach Boys Co-Founder Brian Wilson Dead at 82

Brian Wilson, the co-founder of the era-defining rock group The Beach Boys, has died at age 82.

Wilson’s family took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce his passing, which comes over a year after the musician was announced to have been living with a neurocognitive disorder akin to dementia.

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away,” they wrote. “We are at a loss for words right now.”

Asking for people to “please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving,” Wilson’s family noted, “We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy.”

Founded in 1961, The Beach Boys was comprised of Brian and his two brothers, Carl and Dennis Wilson, as well as their cousin, Mike Love, and friend, Al Jardine. From 1962 to 1966, the group exploded onto the music scene with 10 Top 10 hits and seven Top 40 hits, most of which were written or co-written and produced by Brian Wilson.

From the early ’60s on, Brian Wilson struggled with mental health issues stemming from an abusive childhood, and his relationship with his band would be strained for decades by a series of breakdowns that led to his early withdrawal from live performances in addition to his struggles with drugs and alcohol.

Al Jardine, David Marks, Frank Marshall, Brian Wilson, Blondie Chaplin, Mike Love and Bruce Johnston attend the world premiere of Disney+ documentary “The Beach Boys” at the TLC Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on May 21, 2024. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

In 1982, Brian Wilson was fired by his own group in a particularly dark moment for the musician. However, after addressing his problems, the musical genius was able to turn the page on his career in the late ’80s, producing a number of solo albums and receiving critical acclaim through live performances of his songs “Pet Sounds” and “Smile.”

In 1988, Brian Wilson was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the rest of The Beach Boys, and he was made a part of the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2000. Ultimately, he was also able to take to the road again with The Beach Boys on the 50th anniversary of the group’s founding.

Wilson is survived by his wife, daughters Carnie and Wendy, and two adopted daughters, Daria and Delanie, from his second marriage.