John Stamos Shares Moving Tribute to Brian Wilson

John Stamos shared a touching and emotional tribute to Brian Wilson on Instagram yesterday.

The Full House star was good friends with the Beach Boys musician, who died yesterday at 82.

“Brian Wilson didn’t just soundtrack my life…he filled it with color, with wonder, with some of the most unforgettable, emotional, joyful moments I’ve ever known. It’s hard to put into words what it meant to stand beside him, laugh with him, play his music with him,” Stamos wrote.

He went on to describe Wilson’s character, calling him a “gentle, soulful, funny, complex, beautiful man,” and said he grew up “worshipping” the band, “never imagining one day I’d get to play with them, let alone call Brian a friend.”

The post also has three photos of Stamos and Wilson together.

“Brian gave the world Pet Sounds, God Only Knows, and Wouldn’t It Be Nice. Songs that didn’t just play in the background of our lives, they shaped who we were,” he continued. “They shaped who I became. His music made me feel things I didn’t know how to say. It made me want to make people feel the way his music made me feel. So much of my life and career, so much of me, exists because of what Brian created.”

The post ends with Stamos sending love to Wilson’s family before a final message for the singer.

“Rest easy, Brian. Thank you for the music. Thank you for the moments,” he wrote. “I’ll carry them with me -forever. Love, Stamos.”