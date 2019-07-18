‘BH90210’ Star Brian Austin Green’s 17-Year-Old Son Visits Set Following Custody Battle

BH90210 production is bringing even the most unlikely people back together. Original series star Brian Austin Green and Vanessa Marcil’s son, Kassius Marcil-Green, visited the set of the upcoming revival series, and all signs point to better times between the former couple after they faced a messy custody battle following the end of the relationship.

The 17-year-old posted several photos during his time on set on his Instagram Stories, Us Weekly first wrote. He visited Tuesday, July 16.

“First day on the set of the 90210 ‘reboot’ and I’m confused in an amazing way,” he said, captioning a selfie that showed him covering his mouth in shock.

The teen later wrote how “everyone is cool as s— tho (sic)” and posted another moment where he was “observing” a shoot going on. He later shared a video from the set, where he updated his followers on where filming was taking place that day.

“I’m visiting my dad in Vancouver on the set of 90210. We’re going to be staying here for a bit. I’m here for a week. I think we’re, like, staying somewhere near downtown,” he said. “So if for any reason any of y’all who are out here or live here happen to see me, please say something. I would love to meet y’all. So please, if you happen to see me, don’t get scared and not say anything. Please. I want to meet y’all if I can.”

Vanessa showed support for the show and her son’s visit to the set on her Instagram, sharing a screenshot from his Instagram Stories.

“[Kassius Marcil Green] visiting his dad in Canada,” she wrote on the caption of the post, alongside a smiley face emoji and prayer hands.

Fans took to the comments section of her post to send good thoughts for Kassius, as well as for Green ahead of the premiere.

“This made me smile,” one user wrote. “That this feeds Kass’ soul and is a new beginning for their relationship. I love and respect how you are supporting their relationship even though there have been past hurts. Not all parents do that. Just another reason you inspire me and I appreciate you and your presence here on IG to share so much of yourself.”

Green and Vanessa were together in the late 1990s after meeting as co-stars on Beverly Hills, 90210. The couple was engaged in 2001, but eventually broke up in 2003. They welcomed Kassius in March 2002.

Vanessa later addressed the couple’s custody battle in a lengthy Instagram post in November 2018, she slammed Green and his now-wife Megan Fox, claiming they were shutting Kassius out of their new lives with their three kids.

“12 years ago I was served legal papers and then spent 8 years+ defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father & his stepmother trying to get full custody(that means I would have seen my son four days a month) and then asking me to pay them child support,” she wrote at the time. “They lost that case & a civil case asking me for 200,000. I never spoke publicly in order to protect my then young son from hearing anything negative about his father and from paparazzi that used to follow him & terrify him. I had also never asked for child support of any kind and had never tried to take time away from Kass’ dad seeing him. Ever.”

She also claimed that Kassius had not met his younger siblings and that he was not allowed to know where they lived, only meeting with his father in public places. Green and Fox did not comment on the controversy at the time.

BH90210 will premiere Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.