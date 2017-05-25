Brad Pitt Reportedly Has Big Plans For Tell-All Book

Brad Pitt reportedly is planning to release a book about his life in the wake of his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

The book is said to be Pitt’s diary he started when his decade-long relationship with Jolie broke apart and made up of nearly 300 pages, a source tells In Touch.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“At the beginning it was just to get all of his thoughts out there in a very concise manner so that he could share it with his therapist,” the source said. “But it started to become a lifeline for Brad as he pieced together his new life without Angie.”

The book is said to dive into what Pitt thinks happened to his marriage and how he learned to cope and accept the situation.

“[Brad] is extremely blunt and authentic in describing what led to the breakdown of his marriage to Angie,” the source said.

Up Next: Brad Pitt Appears Even Thinner At ‘War Machine’ Premiere In NYC

Jolie allegedly has no interest in reading the diary despite Pitt’s offering to share its contents with her. She also doesn’t want it published because she’s afriad of the effect it will have on their six children together.

However, the source says Pitt has now taken an interesting in publishing the memoir because “he believes that by releasing the book, he can help others with similar issues.”

More: Brad Pitt’s Days in Front of the Camera Might Be Numbered

The acclaimed actor has been increasingly open over the last few months. He’s been appearing in promotion of his new Netflix movie War Machine and gave an in-depth interview with GQ Style about moving on from his divorce.

“I see it happen to friends — I see where the one spouse literally can’t tell their own part in it, and it’s still competing with the other in some way and wants to destroy them, and needs vindication by destruction, and just wasting years on that hatred. I don’t want to live that way,” he said.

He also shared what it was like in the some time after the separation began.

“The first urge is to cling on,” he said. “And then you’ve got a cliche: If you love someone, set them free. Now I know what it means, by feeling it. It means to love without ownership. It means expecting nothing in return.”

Photo Credit: In Touch, Getty / Jon-Kopaloff