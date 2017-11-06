Brad Pitt Shaves, Transforms Into His ’90s Self Again

In the ’90s, Brad Pitt was known for his spiky blonde hair, clean-shaven face and roles in movies like Se7en and Fight Club, and the star returned to his roots during an appearance at the LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Mark Bradford and George Lucas on Saturday night.

Wearing a black Gucci suit, Pitt looked years younger than his actual age of 53 as he attended the star-studded event, accessorizing his classic look with a colorful striped tie.

Over the years, Pitt’s facial hair has seen quite the transformation, with the star sporting various sages of stubble and even a full beard during his career. He’s also grown his hair out, at one point even rocking a ponytail.

Pitt is currently filming his new movie Ad Astra, with a source telling Entertainment Tonight that the star has been keeping things “low-key” on set.

“When he’s not on set filming, he hangs out in his trailer,” the source said. “He’s never late and he always arrives to set ready to work.”

“Physically, he looks fantastic,” the insider continued. “Brad is very friendly and genuine with everyone on set.”

The outlet adds that Pitt’s six children — Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — whom he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, have not visited him on set.

