Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh Debuts New Name

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 19-year-old daughter Shiloh is embracing a new nickname after legally dropping her father’s surname.

On Thursday, Shiloh attended a dinner that celebrated the launch of fashion designer Isabel Marant’s collection with Net-A-Porter, according to Variety, where under the name Shi Joli, she served as a choreographer for performing musician Luella.

Shiloh’s new billing as a choreographer comes after the teen, born Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, filed to drop Pitt from her last name on her 18th birthday in May 2024. Later that year, a judge approved the name change, making Shiloh the third of Jolie and Pitt’s six kids to drop their father’s name.

Zahara Marley Jolie, Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie attend the red carpet of the movie “Eternals” during the 16th Rome Film Fest in 2021. (Photo by: Gennaro Leonardi)

The former couple’s 16-year-old daughter Vivienne was billed as Vivienne Jolie in the Playbill for The Outsiders last year, and in November, 20-year-old Zahara introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie, while joining the Mu Pi chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College in a video shared by Essence.

All three name changes come after a years-long contentious divorce between Jolie and Pitt, which began when the Maria actress filed for divorce and sole physical custody of their kids in 2016. Since then, the former couple has spent years battling it out in court over custody as well as legal issues surrounding Château Miraval, the French estate and winery that they shared, before finally reaching a settlement eight years later in December 2024.

In addition to Shiloh, Zahara, and Vivienne, Jolie, 49, and Pitt, 61, share children Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, and Knox, 16.