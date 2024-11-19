Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Son Knox Walks First Red Carpet in 3 Years

Knox Jolie-Pitt made a rare public appearance. On November 17, the 16-year-old son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt joined his mom at the Governor’s Awards in Los Angeles Nov. 17. It marked his first red carpet appearance in three years.

The Oscar winner shined in a sunny yellow gown, while Knox donned a classic suit and a buzzed hairstyle. His last red carpet appearance was in October 2021, when he and his siblings Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, and Vivienne showed their support for mom at the London premiere of her Marvel film Eternals. Their brother, Pax, did not attend.

According to Angelina, her children prefer life outside of the spotlight. “They’re especially shy, very private people,” she told E! News in October, “and they want to be private.” But they still have interest in the entertainment industry. Two of her children helped director Pablo Larrain on her upcoming film Maria.

“Mad and Pax were on this one doing AD [assistant directing] work,” Angelina told The Hollywood Reporter this summer. “They’ve done that quite a few times, and I think that’s good for them. “Pax tends to do stills and he gets brought in, and Pablo was wonderful and recognized that he was good at it.” Knox’s twin sister Vivienne served as a producer’s assistant on the Broadway production of The Outsiders, which their mother produced.

Jolie has been open about the joys of being a mother. In an interview with CR Fashion Book, she spoke about the biggest lesson she learned on her motherhood journey. “There are too many to count or name just one. But the moment you become a parent you are never first again. Your life is for another. It’s a beautiful feeling,” she said.

Pitt is estranged from his children and reportedly has been since he and Jolie split in 2016. He reportedly blames Jolie for their troubled relationship.