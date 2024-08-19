Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Officially Changes Her Name Amid Estrangement From Dad Brad Pitt

Update, Aug. 19, 6:45 p.m. ET: Shiloh Jolie has officially changed her name. The daughter of Brad Pitt and Angeline Jolie, previously known as Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, has been granted her legal request to drop her father's last name from hers. TMZ reports that no formal hearing was held, as the petition was granted with no contest.

Original Story, July 30, 2:25 p.m. ET: Brad Pitt and Angeline Jolie's daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt just hit a small bump in her name-change plans. Us Weekly reports that a hearing had been set for Monday, where Shilo would officially have her dad's last name removed from her name. That hearing has been postponed.

"Unfortunately, the court was unable to complete the background check ahead of today's hearing, so the hearing was rescheduled for August 19. This is normal," Shiloh's attorney, Peter Levine, said in a statement to Us Weekly. "Everyone undergoing a name-change request needs to have a background check conducted by the court clerk, and because of clerical error, Shiloh's hearing has been continued to a new date."

Back in May, it was first reported that Shilo had filed the necessary legal paperwork to drop Pitt from her name, after she turned 18. Earlier this month, the 18-year-old took out a public ad confirming her impending name change, which is standard legal procedure before a judge approves name changes.

(Photo: Angelina Jolie with her children, including Shiloh (second from right) at Marvel's 'The Eternals' premiere. - Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Previously, In Touch noted that, while the decision could be seen as a slight to Pitt, sources previously told Life & Style that Shiloh has an amicable relationship with him and that she "is not trying to hurt her dad's feelings" by maintaining a close relationship with her mother. "She has sympathy that he's estranged from some of her siblings," the source added about the Jolie/Pitt family dynamic, "but she idolizes her mom and is just doing what feels comfortable."

Pitt has had a complicated relationship with his children for many years, seemingly stemming from abuse allegations made against him by Jolie. In addition to Shiloh, her two sisters Zahara and Vivienne have also both dropped "Pitt" from public uses of their names.