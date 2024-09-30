Angelina Jolie Drops Legal Battle Over Infamous Brad Pitt Plane Fight

Jolie has given up her petition for the FBI to hand over its files on its investigation into Pitt.

Angelina Jolie has reportedly dropped her legal battle against the Department of Justice and the FBI in her case against her ex-husband Brad Pitt. Jolie has been fighting for access to FBI documents that relate to an alleged altercation between herself and Pitt on a private jet in 2016. Last week, Us Weekly obtained court documents where Jolie formally gave up that fight.

Jolie filed anonymously as "Jane Doe" in documents handed in on Wednesday, Sept. 25, which said: "The parties to this action hereby stipulate to dismiss this action with prejudice, with each party to bear its own fees and costs." This case started in March of 2022 with Jolie requesting access to these documents under the Freedom of Information Act. She wanted the FBI's record of their investigation into Pitt back in 2016, when she claims Pitt verbally and physically abused her and their children on a plane.

Jolie claimed that Pitt berated her and their children on the private flight while under the influence of alcohol. They claimed that Pitt poured beer and wine on his family. At the time, a source close to Pitt confirmed that there was a disagreement, telling Us: "He got drunk and was fighting with Angie. [Their son] Maddox stepped in to defend Angie and got in Brad's face."

Still, another source close to Pitt said that the incident was not severe enough to warrant a federal investigation. They said: "teenagers have fights with their parents, especially when you have teens who are strong-willed and confident. You're going to have back and forth... The abuse suggestions are inaccurate."

The incident was investigated by the FBI because it took place on an international flight, so it was not under the jurisdiction of any particular law enforcement agency. The FBI never brought any charges against Pitt, prompting Jolie to request the documents for herself. Jolie and Pitt separated in 2016 citing irreconcilable differences, and Jolie did not make the abuse allegations public until the fall of 2022.

The allegations came to light when Pitt filed a lawsuit against Jolie for selling her share in a winery business that they had once owned together, forcing Pitt to work with a third party to manage his remaining share. In her countersuit, Jolie alleged that negotiations over the winery had broken down because Pitt demanded that she sign "a nondisclosure agreement that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt's physical and emotional abuse of her and their children." The filing then said that "Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face," and "grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her." It also says that "he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children."

Pitt and Jolie's divorce has not been finalized, and they both remain tight-lipped on thie issues in public.