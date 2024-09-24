Angelina Jolie and Daughter Vivienne Got Matching Tattoos

Angelina Jolie has some new ink. The Oscar-winning actress recently revealed that she and her daughter Vivienne got matching tattoos in honor of their time working together on the Broadway musical The Outsiders.

"I got 'Stay Gold' with my daughter Viv during our time with The Outsiders," Jolie revealed in a new interview with CR Fashion Book. "Stay Gold" is the title of one of the original songs from the play, which Jolie co-produced with the help of 16-year-old Vivienne.

"It means so much to us separately and together," she went on to say of the tattoo, which she debuted in April at the opening night of the Broadway play. Jolie's new ink is located on her wrist, alongside her other tattoos, but she did not indicate where Vivienne had her tattoo placed.

(Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Jolie's new tattoo with Vivienne comes after her 18-year-old daughter Shiloh Nouvel Jolie officially changed her name. The daughter of Jolie and Brad Pitt — previously known as Shiloh Jolie-Pitt — was granted her legal request to drop her father's last name from hers. TMZ reported that no formal hearing was held, as the petition was granted with no contest.

Pitt and Jolie share six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Pitt has had a complicated relationship with his kids for many years, seemingly stemming from abuse allegations made against him by Jolie. Zahara and Vivienne have also both dropped "Pitt" from public uses of their names.