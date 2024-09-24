'Boy Meets World' Star Trina McGee Suffers Miscarriage After Getting Pregnant at 54

Trina McGee suffered a miscarriage almost three months after the Boy Meets World alum announced that she was pregnant at age 54. The actress, now 55, revealed the news of her pregnancy loss on The Tamron Hall Show on Monday, Sept. 23, having previously shared in June that she and husband Marcello Thedford were expecting their first child together – her fourth overall.

"I did lose the baby. It wasn't expected, it was closer to the end of the first trimester. We don't have any real reasons why," McGee shared, adding, "I was still so grateful to have the experience of being able to conceive at this age and this time." After losing her pregnancy, the actress experienced a "lot of depression" where it was "kind of hard to get out of bed."

"There's so many things that come when you really want a family, and you want your family to be complete," McGee explained. "It was very hard to face the fact that it's not going to happen at this point in the junction."

The star still isn't sure if she wants to try again for another baby. "Part of me doesn't ever want to go through this again," she said. "The conclusion I came to is, we'll just keep loving each other, if something happens that way, fine, but I don't want to put another anxiety on myself. Sometimes it really is better to let go and let God."

McGee has three adult children – Ramia, 31, Langston, 29, and Ezra, 25 – whom she shares with her ex-husband Courtland Davis. In June, McGee announced that she was expecting a fourth baby, writing on Instagram at the time, "At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant. Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you."

She later told PEOPLE that this pregnancy "feels very [much] like a miracle." Comparing the pregnancy to her previous experiences, she noted, "I am not so ambitious as I was when I was younger, in my twenties, where I worked all through pregnancies. But I will say work is starting to come to me just because of the baby, and phone calls and different situations are coming up, so we'll see what happens. But I'm not pressed in any way to do anything except have this baby right now."