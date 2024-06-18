'Boy Meets World' Star Trina McGee's Children Found Out She's Pregnant at 54 Online

Despite sharing her surprising pregnancy news with the world, Boy Meets World star Trina McGee, 54, didn't care to tell her adult children beforehand. The actress shares Ramia, 31, and Langston, 29, with her first husband, Courtland Davis. The firmer couple were married for a decade from 1991-2001. She also has another child, Ezra, 25. "Two of them found out through the media, and one of them was really pissed. It was just a matter of a couple of hours of a slip," McGee told PEOPLE. "I put something on Facebook. I didn't think it was a big deal, and I said, 'I'll call the kids later. They're grown. They have their own lives,'" she explained.

From the context clues, it doesn't appear McGee and her children had the closest relationship, but the pregnancy news has seemingly changed that. "So I speak to them maybe once a week on Sundays normally. Now, we're speaking a lot more." Luckily, the soon-to-be siblings are excited about the news now that things have simmered down. "We're all good now. And actually, it jolted us all into really talking and being together," McGee said.

McGee revealed on social media that she and her husband, Marcello Thedford, are expecting their first child together. The pair have been married since 2008. They actually met 30 years before their relationship began earlier on the set of the 1996 Sylvester Stallone movie Daylight.

The actress previously opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how she prepared for pregnancy this time around. She says she was able to reverse menopause by taking a trip to Belize, where Thedford has a "cultural background." While there, they sought the help of natural remedies from the Garifuna people and various "shamans." She says that, coupled with a healthy lifestyle, allowed her to conceive naturally.