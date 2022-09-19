'Boy Meets World' Star Trina McGee Reveals Why Her Character Angela Was Not in Series Finale

Trina McGee is revealing what really happened to keep her character Angela off of the series finale of Boy Meets World. McGee spoke with Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong on a recent episode of the rewatch podcast Pod Meets World, sharing a painful memory with her former co-stars.

"I was told, in kind of a weird off-handed way by a very important person that you guys all went to [showrunner] Michael Jacobs, and you said 'We don't want her in the last episode. She's somehow taking our light.' That was the gist of it," McGee said. She continued, "I was told that after I shot what was the show before the last episode, which was called 'Angela's Ashes' when I left. When Michael announced we were going to do another show on Angela, I was so happy not realizing this was going to be the show before the last show."

McGee said that several of her family members thought she was given an episode surrounding Angela to keep her "distracted" and away from the episode "with the real ratings." Friedle denied that the cast asked McGee not to be in the finale, which she took to be true. "I believe you. I can tell by your reactions. I have had that in my head for so long, and I've never watched that show," McGee told her co-star. "I've always felt like, ugh... That hurt me a long time."

McGee also recalled being asked to "turn down" her "Black meter" while filming Boy Meets World after previously appearing on sitcoms like Martin and Family Matters. Joking that her meter was turned "probably down to a two" on Boy Meets World, she remembered having "slipped up" and performing at "about a nine" one episode. McGee claimed Jacobs coming over to her with the note to "turn down the Telma Hopkins about eight notches," in reference to the Family Matters actor. "I knew exactly what he was talking about, and I did," McGee recalled. "There are so many things you guys are so lucky you didn't have to think about."