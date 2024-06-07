'Boy Meets World' Star Trina McGee Feels 'Sheer Joy' After Getting Pregnant at 54

Trina McGee is feeling "sheer joy" after announcing her pregnancy. The Boy Meets World actress, 54, opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how she prepared for pregnancy after announcing that she and husband Marcello Thedford were expecting their first child together on Monday.

Despite the hunger, nausea and exhaustion that comes with pregnancy, McGee said she feels "just sheer joy" at this point. "I don't partake in any of the negativity anybody has to say about it. I am so happy," said the actress, best known for her role as Angela Moore. "I have been blessed, and that's it. And all I'm concerned about – I only have one job now – is to have this baby, and that's what I'm about."

McGee is mom to three children from previous relationships – Ramia, 31, Langston, 29, and Ezra, 25. This will be her first baby with Thedford, a father of one, to whom she has been married for 16 years. McGee told the outlet that she and her husband had long wanted to have a child together, but that they had struggled to conceive until they took a new approach to fertility.

A year into menopause, McGee said she and her husband decided to look to Belize, where Thedford has a "cultural background," seeking out the assistance of natural remedies from the Garifuna people and various "shamans." These remedies, McGee said, helped to reverse her menopause and allowed them to conceive a child together using medicinal herbs and a healthy lifestyle.

McGee also credited a low-stress environment with helping her get pregnant. "The number one thing for me is to not partake in any stress and stay away from negativity as much as I can, and that pertains to what I put on TV, what I – what I look at on my phone, you know, there's so much drama and violence and negativity out there as soon as you turn on the screen," the pregnant star said. "I really want to be pointed when I turn on the screen – what I'm watching. Because stress, for me, is the biggest factor."

It's why McGee announced Monday that she would be stepping away from social media throughout her pregnancy to focus on family, telling her followers, "At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant. Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you."